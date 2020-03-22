Coronavirus outbreak: Prabhas decides to self-quarantine after returning to India from Georgia

Actor Prabhas, who recently returned to India from Georgia, has decided to self-quarantine to ensure the safety of near and dear ones amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sharing the news, he urged fans to stay safe and take precautions.

The COVID-19 situation has brought the Indian film industry to a standstill with several production houses delaying major releases. Sooryavanshi, No Time to Die, F9, Nani’s V and A Quiet Place 2 are just a few movies that have been pushed back keeping in mind the ‘health of the public’. The shoots of movies like Jersey, Acharya and the Salman Khan starrer Radhe too have been suspended to prevent mass gatherings and check the spread of the pandemic.

The coronavirus has also affected the box office performance of Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium as the governments of several states have closed malls and theatres to bring things under control.

Coming back to Prabhas, he will next be seen in Prabhas 20. The team recently shot in Georgia amid the coronavirus threat and this grabbed plenty of attention. The cast and crew used sanitisers frequently to ensure their safety. While ‘Darling’ was originally going to be in Georgia for a prolonged period, the makers ‘collectively’ decided to call off the shoot.

Prabhas 20, touted to be a romantic-entertainer, features Pooja Hegde of Aravinda Sameta fame as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero. The buzz is that it revolves around a ‘mature’ love story. The film is likely to be Prabhas’ first major release after Saaho and this makes it an important affair for all concerned.

The Baahubali star also has a film with the makers of Mahanati in his kitty. The inside talk is that the film will be shot against a budget and have a pan-India theme.