Coronavirus pandemic: Ajith Kumar starrer ‘Valimai’ likely to be postponed to 2021

Ajith Kumar, one of the most popular names in Tamil cinema, will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Valimai that marks his second consecutive collaboration with Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. The biggie, however, is unlikely to release this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to DH, tracker Ramesh Bala says that the makers had never really officially committed to a date so one can ‘safely say’ that the film will be postponed (to 2021).

“The shoot had to be stopped because of the COVID-19 situation. When things return to normal, whatever timeline they had in mind will not work out,” he adds.

Valimai, touted to be a thriller, features Ajith in a new avatar and is likely to do justice to his mass hero image. The film has been shot in exotic locations and will have an international feel. Some time ago, it was reported that actress Janhvi Kapoor will be playing a key role in the movie and this piqued the curiosity. The makers have, however, are the yet to confirm the same.

Vinoth became the talk of the town when he directed Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai, which did well at the box office. The film, a remake of the Hindi hit Pink, proved to be a treat for ‘Thala’ fans as it featured an engaging mass sequence that added a new dimension to the narrative. Many feel, Valimai will be even more engaging.

A while ago, Boney had said that he wanted to launch Ajith in Bollywood and his created a buzz among movie buffs. If Valimai does well at the box office, it might pave the way of the Ultimate Star’s B-town debut.