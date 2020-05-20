COVID-19 pandemic: Met Gala 2020 officially called off

Coronavirus pandemic: Met Gala 2020 officially called off

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • May 20 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 16:15 ist
The Met Gala 2020 has been called off. (Credit: Representative photo/Facebook)

The annual Met Gala, the fashion party which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, has officially been cancelled.

The event, which was supposed to take place on May 4, joins the long list of industry programmes and festivals that have been severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual fundraising gala was postponed in March but the Met announced on Tuesday that this year's event has been called off entirely "due to the global health crisis", reported Entertainment Weekly.

The Costume Institute's exhibit for this year, "About Time: Fashion and Duration", which would have set the theme for the 2020 program, will now open on October 29 and run through February 7, 2021.

The likes of Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere were set as the hosts for the event.

The exhibit was earlier set to be open from May 7 to September 7 and explore "how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future" from 1870 to the present.

A spokeswoman for the Met told WWD that the 2021 gala will be focused on next year's Costume Institute exhibition, which has not yet been announced.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
met gala

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 