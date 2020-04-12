Coronavirus pandemic: Varun Dhawan says a relative tested positive, urges fans to take the COVID-19 threat seriously

Actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed that a relative has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people to take the fight against the pandemic seriously, The October star added that it is important to follow social distancing as the coronavirus threat is ‘close to home now’.

Just like his peers, Varun has been doing his bit to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The young hero had recently pledged to donate money to the PM-Cares fund and made a generous contribution to the relief fund set up by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has also decided to sponsor meals for the needy.

The coronavirus crisis has brought the film industry to a standstill with most producers postponing major releases. Flicks like 83, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, No Time to Die, F9 and Sooryavanshi will not be hitting screens as planned. The shoots of movies like Acharya, Salman Khan’s Radhe and the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings. And this has created major problems for daily wagers.

Coming back to Varun, he is going through a difficult phase on the professional side of things. His problems started when Kalank underperformed at the box office and failed to impress the target audience. The Karan Johar-backed biggie had a stellar cast that included Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. He was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that failed to live up to expectations. The cast of the film included Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva.

Varun will next be seen in the much-hyped Coolie No 1 that marks his first collaboration with upcoming actress Sara Ali Khan. The heart throb was expected to begin work on Mr Lele, but this did not happen as the film was put on hold/ shelved.

Also read: 'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan make an awesome pair in these new stills