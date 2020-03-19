Coronavirus threat: Ram Charan urges fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday

Tollywood hero Ram Charan recently urged fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday on March 27 in the wake of the coronavirus threat. He further told them to spread awareness about the pandemic instead of gathering in public. The ‘Mega Army’ had originally planned to organise a series of special functions honouring the Magadheera hero. Members of the Konidela family too were expected to take part in these festivities. However, these events are likely to be called off following the actor’s appeal to his well-wishers.

Interestingly, Charan had recently collaborated with Jr NTR to highlight the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mass heroes had also asked the aam junta to ignore rumours and unverified/forwarded messages.



On the professional side of things, ‘Mr C’ was last seen in the Boyapati Srinu-helmed Vinaya Vidheya Rama that under-performed at the box office. The film, featuring Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist, failed to impress a vast section of the audience and this led to its downfall. He also grabbed the spotlight with his second production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which featured Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

Charan will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited RRR, which features Tarak as the parallel lead. The SS Rajamouli-helmed biggie revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters and is believed to be bigger than the Baahubali saga. The period-drama features a strong supporting cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson of Thor fame. RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021.



The Yevadu star will also be a part of the much-hyped Acharya, featuring ‘Megastar’ in the lead. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, was supposed to feature Trisha as the leading lady but she opted out due to “creative differences”.

