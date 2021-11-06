Corporatisation a boon for the film industry: Shaad Ali

Corporatisation helps our film industry grow in crisis: Shaad Ali

He feels OTT helped the industry survive during the Covid-19 pandemic

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2021, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 09:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

From assisting filmmaker Mani Ratnam to delivering successful films such as Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, 'Soorma' to the latest web-series Call My Agent: Bollywood, filmmaker Shaad Ali has observed the transformation in the business of Bollywood with a close-counter.

In conversation with IANS, the director opens up on how corporatisation not only helped to create a more organised work culture in the film industry.

Shaad said: "I think corporatisation has given our film industry to grow for better and honestly it is the change that also helped us to survive in past crises or even global pandemics very recently. For instance, apart from films now, we have OTT platforms that have given huge exposure and exhibition platforms for our films.

"During the pandemic, because of that, we have survived. Now slowly the theatres are opening and people will go back to theatres as well; but now it is the time for coexistence.

"I think it is very interesting how because of the way things are more organised now, not only every story finds its space, but also actors of different generations, of different ages, found their visibility in different platforms."

The show Call My Agent: Bollywood is an Indian adaptation of a French show that was also released on Netflix, revolves around the hustle-bustle of a talent management company that are dealing with actors and their egos to maintain their stardom.

The show features Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehta along with several special appearances from Farah Khan Kunder, Huma Qureshi, Jackie Shroff, Nandita Das, Ali Fazal, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza, among others.

"As we know that we had several cameos in our show, it was quite an interesting process to put the right talent at the right point in our narration to bring out the best for the show. Since it is an adaptation of a show that was already popular, we did not change the format but a few things, that are quite typically Bollywood, have been added.

"It is a drama-comedy genre so on the set of the show, the energy was quite a happy one. I guess, that somewhere is translating on-screen!." said Shaad.

Call My Agent: Bollywood streams on Netflix.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shaad ali
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

DH Toon: World doesn't have enough for everyone's greed

DH Toon: World doesn't have enough for everyone's greed

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 