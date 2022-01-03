Covid-19 cases on the rise: What's next for S S Rajamouli's 'RRR'?

Director S S Rajamouli's latest movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) was set to hit the screens on January 7, a week before Sankranti, but that got postponed indefinitely due to an increase in Covid cases. While there is no official word on the revised date, there have been talks of it premiering in theatres sometime in April.

This, however, may prove to be a double-edged sword. April is considered to be a happy hunting ground for Rajamouli as his previous movie Baahubali 2 hit the screens on April 28 in 2017, emerging as a blockbuster. Things, however, are likely to be quite different this time around as RRR, unlike the Prabhas movie, is not part of a franchise. Moreover, the Kannada biggie KGF Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha are slated to release around the same time. The Yash-starrer, in particular, could prove to be a big threat to RRR as the brand enjoys a strong fan following across markets. The Forrest Gump adaptation, on the other hand, will be a force to be reckoned with in the Hindi markets.

There has also been speculation of the makers opting for an OTT release using the PPV model. This, however, is highly unlikely.

Though Salman Khan's Radhe was the first major Hindi movie to take the route. The actioner received 4.2 million views on day one with the streaming platform crashing due to heavy traffic hours after its premiere. It, however, fell prey to piracy, which affected its collection in the long run.

RRR can ill afford such a thing as it has reportedly been shot on a budget of nearly Rs 350 crore.

For now, we just have to wait to get clarity on the biggie's release plans after the Covid-19 situation improves.

RRR is a period drama that revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters Bheem, played by Jr NTR, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, essayed by Ram Charan. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran.