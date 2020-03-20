COVID-19: Celebrities laud PM Narendra Modi for his 'Janta Curfew' speech
COVID-19: Celebrities laud PM Narendra Modi for his 'Janta Curfew' speech
Several Bollywood celebrities praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging people to take part in the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Here are the top reactions.
"Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation,"
(Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Akshay Kumar
An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing.
(Credit: File photo)
Kajal Aggarwal
Big salute to our real heroes - doctors, nurses, hospital staff, porters, delivery people, checkin staff, caregivers, police force and many more who go beyond duty. I’m doing this (Janta Curfew). Hope you’re with me?
(Credit: Twitter/@MsKajalAggarwal)
Amitabh Bachchan
I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION!,
(Credit: File photo)
Karthik Aaryan
Don't party, don't travel or meet people, do Netflix, work from home, spend time with parents and trust each other"
Rakul Preet
#jantacurfew is extremely important guys !! It’s testing grounds ! Let’s all stand together to fight coronavirus !! Please #StaySafeStayHome
@narendramodi
@PMOIndia
(Credit: Facebook/Rakul Preet)
Karan Johar
