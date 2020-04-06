COVID-19: Chris Hemsworth urges Indian fans to be safe

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2020, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 18:21 ist
Chris Hemsworth. (Credit: IMDB)

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on Monday said he was looking forward to celebrate Extraction, a part of which he shot in India, with his fans here but that could not be possible amid the coronavirus spread.

The actor said he had an unforgettable time in the country while shooting for the film with the local talent and would like his fans to enjoy the trailer, which drops Tuesday. Netflix is set to release the film on April 24.

"Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India, and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during the production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning.

"But due to all that's happening in the world at the moment, I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone," the 36-year-old actor said.

Asking fans to keep an eye on the trailer, Hemsworth said the film is an incredible action packed ride, directed by his good friend Sam Hargrave.

"It was an absolute honour to work alongside some of your best local talent to make this movie possible, and I can't wait for you to see it. Sending you lots of love and good thoughts to everyone around the world, stay home. Stay safe, be well," he added.

The film revolves around Hemsworth's character, Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Written by Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, the film was shot in India and Thailand and also Rudraksh Jaisawl, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour. 

