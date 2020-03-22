COVID-19: Hospital warns Kanika Kapoor against ‘throwing tantrums’

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and added that she was “doing okay”. It was soon revealed that she had attended numerous social gatherings in Lucknow despite being asked to remain in quarantine and this prompted the police to book her for negligence.

As per the latest reports, the Baby Doll crooner is creating problems for the staff of the medical institute where she has been kept in isolation. The director of the organisation said that Kanika needs to stop “throwing tantrums” and start behaving like a patient as she has been provided with the “best possible” facilities.

“Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen,” director of the hospital RK Dhiman said.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced several production houses to delay major projects. Haathi Mere Saathi, Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, F9, No Time to Die and V are some of the biggies that will not be hitting screens as planned. Moreover, shoots of movies like Jersey, Radhe and Acharya have been put on hold keeping the wellbeing of the aam janta in mind.

The governments of quite a few states have closed all theatres to prevent large gatherings, thus trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Many feel this unprecedented situation is not “best for business”. Coming back to Kanika, her actions have evoked mixed reactions with the Hindi film fraternity. While the likes of Raveena Tandon and Sona Mohapatra have criticised the artiste, Sonam Kapoor has made it clear that she feels it is not right to target her.