Covid-19 impact: Bigg Boss Kannada suspended

Covid-19 impact: Bigg Boss Kannada suspended

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 19:47 ist
Sudeep in Bigg Boss

Popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was suspended due to rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. The show had completed 70 days since its premier on February 28. 

With the state government announcing a 14-day lockdown from May 10 to handle the grim situation, the organisers have decided to stop the show owing to safety concerns. 

"The developments outside the Bigg Boss House are extremely worrying. Participants, who are safe and isolated, are unaware about people's sufferings outside. On Sunday, all of them will be informed about the organisers' decision and sent back to their respective homes safely," Paramaeshwar Gundkal, business head, Colors Kannada, posted on his social media accounts on Saturday. 

Sandalwood superstar Sudeep, the show's host since its inception in 2013, skipped the last three weekend episodes ('Varada Kathe Kicchana Jothe') due to ill-health. 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sudeep
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Kannada
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Colors Kannada

What's Brewing

Max Verstappen fastest in final Spanish GP practice

Max Verstappen fastest in final Spanish GP practice

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 