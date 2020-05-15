COVID-19 impact: Seven movies to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video

This day was to come anyway. But COVID-19 seems to have advanced a new system's arrival.

Seven movies, including Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, will directly release on Amazon Prime Video, one of the top OTT platforms in the country, beginning May 29, without going through the cinema theatre ritual.

The direct premiere on OTT platforms is an indication of what the future has in store for the thriving entertainment industry in India. Producers see it as a big boon as they can sell the rights of the movies and make instant money, while theatre owners see red.

Some producers, who have been struggling to get slots for their movies in cinema theatres for several months, have been grabbing the opportunities that come their way from OTT platforms, which view COVID-19 lockdown as an opportunity to tap into the Tamil film market. Insiders say OTT platform movie rights for direct release will be of great help to newcomers who would want to showcase their talent.

The seven movie that will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video are Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi), Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Law (Kannada), French Biryani (Kannada), Shakuntala Devi (Hindi), and Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam).

While the direct-OTT release will begin on May 29 with the premiere of Ponmagal Vandhal starring popular Tamil actress Jyothika, Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will release on June 12.

Law and French Biryani, both Kannada movies, will release on June 26 and July 24, respectively. The dates for the release of Shakuntala Devi, and Sufiyum Sujatayum is yet to be announced, while the bi-lingual Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh will be released on June 19.

The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Over the last 2 years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to watch new releases, across the languages, within weeks of their theatrical release. Now we are taking this one step further, with seven of India’s most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

A top Tamil film producer had told DH in April that OTT platforms are a blessing in disguise for those who make movies with a shoe-string budget of less than 5 crore.

“Most theatres won’t give any slot for screening these movies. We know how small-time production houses struggle to get their movies released. The COVID-19 scare has given them a new lease of life. And they will be more than willing to sell their movies and get return of their investment. What is wrong?” the producer had asked.

Producers Guild of India also took objection to theatre owners calling for action against producers who release their films directly on OTT.

“…It is only natural that producers who have already invested heavily in their films with theatrical revenue assumptions that are no longer feasible, will seek out all avenues available to recover their investment and to stay in business,” the statement read.