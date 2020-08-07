Covid-19: Mahesh Babu urges fans to avoid social gatherings on his birthday

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The ‘Super Star’ took to Twitter on Friday and urged his fans to refrain from attending or organising any social gatherings on his birthday (August 9) as the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that he feels blessed to be the ‘Prince’ of many hearts and thanked his well-wishers for showering him with love ahead of his big day.

A kind request to all my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

Tollywood heart-throb Ram Charan too had made a similar request to his fans ahead of his birthday in March.

The Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have had a major impact on the film industry. The release dates of big-ticket movies like F9, Sooryavanshi, the Ranveer Singh starrer 83, V, and Salman Khan’s Radhe were pushed back keeping in mind the safety of the aam aadmi. The shoots of movies like Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam were put on hold to avoid large gatherings. The delays, however, established the digital medium as a force to be reckoned with. The makers of films such as Dil Bechara, Raat Akeli Hai, Sadak 2, Danny, French Biriyani and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin opted for a digital-only release, skipping the theatrical route.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the Sankranti biggie Sarileru Neekevvaru that emerged as a success despite facing competition from the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film marked the Spyder star’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna, which was one of its biggest highlights.

MB will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film reportedly stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady opposite the mass hero. He will also be doing a film with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli after the Baahubali director wraps up the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), starring Jr NTR and ‘Mr C’.