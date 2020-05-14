COVID 19: My heart goes out to those with less than ideal living situations, says Rahul Khanna

‘Boutique Bollywood Actor’ Rahul Khanna is in a comfortable, happy space. The actor, who has fans fawning over him on the social media, nevertheless enjoys the solitude brought in by the lockdown being the introvert that he is.

In a chat with DH's Anupama Ramakrishnan, the actor reveals the many facets of his everyday life during the lockdown and how vital it is to take care of one’s elderly and vulnerable neighbour during these times.

Q. How has the pandemic changed the way you live and function?

A. Let’s be clear—this is a terrible, terrible situation. But, as an introvert, I feel like I’ve been training for this all my life! Even before the lockdown, I spent a lot of time alone. I love being at home so I feel like I’m actually thriving without the pressure to “go out” and “do” stuff. Crowded public places have always made me very anxious so a lot of my current stress is about having to eventually return to a hyper-social world. That said, I do miss spending time with my friends and family (although we have plenty of Zoom, WhatsApp and Face Time calls every week).

More than that, my heart does go out to all the people out there who are in less than ideal living situations — the homeless, the women trapped in abusive relationships, the migrants who are unable to return home and the ones whose living spaces make social distancing impossible.

Q. How prepared were you to brace the situation arising out of the lockdown? Did you stock up your fridge, for instance?

A. I chose not to panic and start hoarding. I just got some basics that I needed and put some systems in place. In retrospect, I would have benefited from a bit of stockpiling but, all things considered, I’m fortunate to not be lacking for anything essential.

Q. Are you discovering new talents and interests to pursue? Sketching?

A. Not really but I do have a whole new respect for my house staff, who I have asked to stay with their families. I have been doing all my own housekeeping and it is back-breaking work, especially since I’m so methodical and particular. Just something like laundering and changing the duvet cover ends up being an exhausting, half-day affair. It feels like wrestling an alligator! And ironing, which I’ve never been able to do properly—continues to be my Waterloo.

Q. Tell us as to whom would you dedicate your culinary skills to and what your general food habits are…

A. I’m certainly not a brilliant chef but I can put together a decent meal for which I have my many foodie friends to thank. They are constantly sharing recipes and tips with me. I’m concerned about what I eat and I mostly follow a primal or paleo diet. I like cooking a few healthy dishes a couple of times a week that I just freeze or refrigerate so I always have something ready to eat on hand. I do not enjoy the chopping and prepping beforehand, not the clean-up after cooking, so I also get a lot of my meals delivered from a healthy meal delivery service.

Q. Has the lockdown taken a toll on your fitness regimen?

A. As soon as the lockdown was announced, my gym loaned all the members some basic equipment to keep at home and moved all their classes to Zoom. So now, every day, I have 15 people working out in my living room with me, which took a bit of getting used to! It’s also made us all more creative given our limited apparatus. I use a ladder for step-ups and a detergent bottle for a kettlebell. I have seen others using sacks of grains or potatoes and even their cats as weights!

Q. What are you reading and writing these days?



A. No writing other than emails and texts! I just finished Amor Towles’ ‘A Gentleman In Moscow’ (which I loved and was such a perfect read in these times of confinement) and am on to Ian Rankin’s ‘Door’s Open’ (an art heist, which is one of my favourite genres).

Q. Being a pet lover, do you think your furry friends, who you take for walks, are missing you? What are you doing for them?

A. I see some via FaceTime and I have seen some of them in person, occasionally. I go for short, physically distant walks with them and their owners around their homes, wherever it’s allowed. They’re thoroughly confused by my mask and that I don’t pet them and stay 6 feet away from them and their humans!

Q. Is there any kind of fundraising that you are doing for the COVID-19 warriors?

A. I try to spread some awareness via my social media. There’s no dearth of under-funded organisations who are doing commendable work. Some of my favourites are CRY, Animal Matters To Me, The Welfare Of Stray Dogs. A lot of us will not be able to contribute monetarily at this time and that’s 100% okay, too. Some other good ways to help are, keeping your staff on payroll if you can, sharing leftover food with someone homeless near your home, feeding stray animals near your home, putting out water bowls for strays, checking-in and offering help to elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

Q. Do you think the pandemic will change the entertainment industry and the way one perceives it?

A. I imagine it’s going to change every industry! Only time will tell how.