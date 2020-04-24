COVID-19: Sivakarthikeyan urges people to respect doctors, says they are ‘gods among us’

A group of people recently objected to the cremation of a Chennai-based neurosurgeon, who had died due to coronavirus, and this grabbed a great deal of attention. According to reports, they feared that the virus could spread if the last rites were performed at the cemetery and this resulted in the unfortunate incident . Actor Sivakarthikeyan has, now, subtly reacted to the incident and asked the aam janta to respect ‘COVID warriors’. He said that doctors are ‘like god’ for us in these difficult times and urged everyone to treat front liners with respect. The Remo hero also said that following the rules is the only way to get through these difficult times.

“A few incidents happened recently that would hurt the feelings of the doctors. Now is the time for us to show them that we too are there for them,” he added.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses delaying major releases. Master, V, Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and F9 are just some of the biggies that failed to hit screens as planned. The shoots of movies such as Prabhas 20, Radhe, Acharya and the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey have been suspended till further notice.

Coming back to SK, he is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Last year, he proved his mettle when Namma Veettu Pillai did well at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. However, the PS Mithran-directed superhero flick Hero did not live up to expectations. The biggie had an impressive cast that included Hello actress Kalyani, Bollywood star Abhay Deol and ‘Action King’ Arjun

Sivakarthikeyan currently has the Nelson Dilipkimar-directed Doctor and R Ravikumar’s Ayalaan in his kitty. Once is likely to get more clarity on the status of these movies once the coronavirus situation improves.