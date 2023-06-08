Cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti Chahar to make her Kollywood debut?

Team India and Chennai Super Kings player Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti enjoys a celebrity status online with millions of followers on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following with millions of followers on Instagram and regularly gives a sneak peek into her luxurious life.

She has now decided to take a step further in her career and try her luck in South Cinema. DH has learnt that Malti will soon be making her debut in Kollywood.

Malti, who earlier tried her luck in music videos and Bollywood, will be reportedly groomed under the guidance of filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh will be launching Malti in Tamil cinema through his production house Rowdy Pictures.

Malti has also reportedly signed a movie, and the official announcement will be made soon.

Meanwhile, the diva has already swooned the audience with her previous projects such as Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream, Ishq Pashmina, Lehanga Laade Ne, Hush among others.