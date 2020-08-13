Cricketer Yuvraj Singh wishes Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery as ‘Baba’ takes a break from work due to health issues

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was hospitalised last week after complaining of breathlessness, recently tweeted that he is taking a break from work to deal with health issues. He also urged his fans to refrain from indulging in speculation and subtly hinted that things are under control. His wife Maanyata too sent out a cryptic tweet and said that ‘God’ has decided to test the family once again. According to reports, the PK actor has lung cancer and will be undergoing treatment for the same in the US.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvaraj Singh, on Wednesday (August 12), wished the actor a speedy recovery and called him a ‘fighter’. He also touched upon his battle with cancer and said that he understood the pain associated with the disease.

“You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,(sic)” he tweeted.

Dutt, who began his acting career with Rocky (1981), starred in films such as Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai and proved his mettle. Some of his other notable films include Khal Nayak, Sadak, Daud and Kaante . He remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger stars. ‘Sanju’ grabbed plenty of attention when he acted alongside Madhuri Dixit in Kalank (2019). The film, however, did not do too well at the box office. He was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat, which proved to be a failure.

He will next be seen in Sadak 2, slated to release directly on Disney Hotstar later this month. The film, a sequel to the previously-mentioned Sadak, has been directed by ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He also has the pan-India biggie KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF (2018), in his kitty.