Critics Choice 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' bags 'Best Picture' award

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's RRR lost the Best Picture honour to director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards.
Both the films were contending against movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, TAir, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.
RRR also lost the Best VFX and Best Director honours. However, it clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the award event held here.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is a absurdist comedy-drama film. The plot centers on a Chinese-American immigrant (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.
Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis appear in supporting roles.
