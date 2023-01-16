'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins Best Picture

Critics Choice 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' bags 'Best Picture' award

Rajamouli directed 'RRR' clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the Critics Choice 2023

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 16 2023, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 10:11 ist
The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" pose after winning the Best Picture award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Credit: Reuters Photo

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's RRR lost the Best Picture honour to director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards.

Both the films were contending against movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, TAir, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking

RRR also lost the Best VFX and Best Director honours. However, it clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the award event held here.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a absurdist comedy-drama film. The plot centers on a Chinese-American immigrant (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis appear in supporting roles.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Critics' Choice Awards
Entertainment News
S S Rajamouli
RRR
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Naatu naatu

What's Brewing

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

 