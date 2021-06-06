'Cruella' sequel in the works at Disney

Almost two weeks after the release of Emma Stone-led Cruella, Disney Studios has already started working on a sequel, with director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara both expected to return.
According to Variety, it is still unclear if the Oscar-winning actor would reprise the lead role in the proposed sequel.
Cruella, which stars Stone as fan-favorite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil, debuted in theatres in the US in May and was simultaneously released on streaming platform Disney Plus.
It opened to positive reviews and has till now minted USD 32.4 million domestically and USD 48.5 million worldwide.
“We are very pleased with 'Cruella's' box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney Plus Premier Access performance to date... We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement
