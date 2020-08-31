‘CU Soon’ to ‘Soorarai Pottru’: Upcoming South Indian movies set to release directly on streaming platforms

There’s no denying the fact that the digital/streaming revolution has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry, opening new avenues for content creators. Over the past few months, quite a few popular movies have released on OTT platforms and skipped the theatrical route. With theatres still shut amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a few more movies are slated to have a digital-only premiere in the near future. Here is a look at four upcoming ‘direct-to-digital’ South Indian movies that might take the OTT space by storm.
CU Soon (Malayalam, Amazon Prime Video)
CU Soon, which was shot on a phone during the coronavirus lockdown, is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Tuesday (September 1). The film, starring Fahadh Faasil, revolves around what happens when an engineer is asked to help his cousin find his ‘missing’ fiancée. It has been directed by Mahesh Narayan of Take Off fame.
V (Telugu, Amazon Prime Video)
Produced by Dil Raju, V is one of the most talked-about Telugu movies of the year and has already created a fair deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons. It has a stellar cast headlined by ‘Natural Star’ Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas, and Sudheer Babu. The film, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, is set to release on September 5.
Kilometers and Kilometers (Malayalam, Disney+)
The Tovino Thomas starrer revolves around the bond between an American tourist and a heartbroken young man. A comedy-drama, it is likely to feature quite a few touching moments and carter to the needs of the target audience. The movie’s release date is likely to be revealed soon.
Soorarai Pottru (Tamil, Amazon Prime Video)
Arguably the biggest film on the list, Soorarai Pottru features Suriya in the lead and revolves around the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It has been directed by Sudha Kongara, who made her directorial debut with Saala Khadoos, and is slated to release on October 31. The cast includes Aparna Balamurali, ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal.