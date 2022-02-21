Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, 'Pushpa: The Rise' win big

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were held on February 21 much to the delight of movie buffs. The event proved to be a star-studded affair, which was attended by some of the biggest names from the film industry. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh won the award for 'Best Actor' for his portrayal of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film revolved around India's win in the 1983 World Cup.
Kriti Sanon won the 'Best Actress' award for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in Mimi. The film, which premiered digitally last year, was praised for its engaging screenplay and sincere performances.
It was, however, the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise that proved to be the biggest newsmaker of the evening as it won the award for 'Film of the Year'. The Allu Arjun-fronted actioner hit the screens in December and emerged as a massive success despite facing competition from the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland. It revolved around the issue of Red Sanders smuggling and catered to a mass audience. The Sukumar-helmed flick starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist and marked her first collaboration with 'Bunny'. The cast included Fahad Faasil, Dhananjaya, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Its sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will hit the screens later this year.
Here's the full list of winners.
Film of the Year - Pushpa: The Rise
Best Film - Shershaah
Best Actor - Ranveer Singh
Best Actress - Kriti Sanon
Best Director - Ken Ghosh
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh
Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma
Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra
Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani
People’s Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan
Best Debut - Ahan Shetty
Best International Feature Film - Another Round
Best Web Series - Candy
Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon
Television Series of the Year - Anupama
Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya
Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
Best Short Film - Pauli
Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly
Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor
Best Cinematographer -Jayakrishna Gummadi
