Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, 'Pushpa: The Rise' win big

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were held on February 21 much to the delight of movie buffs. The event proved to be a star-studded affair, which was attended by some of the biggest names from the film industry. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh won the award for 'Best Actor' for his portrayal of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film revolved around India's win in the 1983 World Cup.

Kriti Sanon won the 'Best Actress' award for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in Mimi. The film, which premiered digitally last year, was praised for its engaging screenplay and sincere performances.

It was, however, the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise that proved to be the biggest newsmaker of the evening as it won the award for 'Film of the Year'. The Allu Arjun-fronted actioner hit the screens in December and emerged as a massive success despite facing competition from the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland. It revolved around the issue of Red Sanders smuggling and catered to a mass audience. The Sukumar-helmed flick starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist and marked her first collaboration with 'Bunny'. The cast included Fahad Faasil, Dhananjaya, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Its sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will hit the screens later this year.

Here's the full list of winners.

Film of the Year - Pushpa: The Rise

Best Film - Shershaah

Best Actor - Ranveer Singh

Best Actress - Kriti Sanon

Best Director - Ken Ghosh

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh

Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma

Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham

Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra

Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani

People’s Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani

People’s Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan

Best Debut - Ahan Shetty

Best International Feature Film - Another Round

Best Web Series - Candy

Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon

Television Series of the Year - Anupama

Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya

Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Short Film - Pauli

Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

Best Cinematographer -Jayakrishna Gummadi