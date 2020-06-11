Dakota Johnson to star in Amazon mockumentary 'Rodeo Queens'

Dakota to star in Amazon mockumentary 'Rodeo Queens'

Dakota Johnson is set to play the lead in Amazon's Rodeo Queens. Credit:Wikimedia Commons/Pietro Luca Cassarino 

 Suspiria star Dakota Johnson is set to play the lead in Amazon's upcoming mockumentary series Rodeo Queens. The potential TV series was bagged by Amazon after a round of competitive bidding process with multiple outlet pursuing the project, reported Deadline.

Created by Christy Hall, the show is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Platform One Media in association with TeaTime Pictures. Described as a mocumentary, the show is about an ensemble of Rodeo Queen hopefuls as they compete for the coveted crown. 

Hall, who recently co-developed Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This, will serve as showrunner.

She will also executive produce the series alongside Johnson, Ro Donnelly and Elisa Ellis.

Carrie Brownstein will direct and executive produce.

Rodeo Queens is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Platform One Media in association with TeaTime Pictures. 

