Danai Gurira to quit 'The Walking Dead' after season 10

Actor Danai Gurira has confirmed that she will be departing from her breakout show "The Walking Dead" after its tenth season.

The 41-year-old actor, who portrays the role of Michonne in the long-running zombie drama series, shared the news during a panel discussion at the San Diego Comic Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I can confirm that this is the last season I will be on this amazing TV show as Michonne. I would just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life to play this role and to be amongst these people and those who are not here right now and amongst all of you.

"I'm very thankful for the experience I've had in ways I can't state right now. My heart does not leave in any way, shape or form. The 'TWD' family is forever. The connection between us never ends," Gurira said.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star said it was a "difficult decision" for her to leave the show.

"It is not connected to my heart. My heart stays right here. It was about my calling and other things I feel called to. The opportunities I've had, exploring it as a creator of work. I'm filled with a lot of pain about leaving and a lot of gratitude. I am thankful to all of you. I love you guys, and I love this show," she added.

The tenth season of "The Walking Dead" will premiere in October this year.