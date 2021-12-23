'Dangal' turns 5: 5 reasons to revisit the Aamir Khan-starrer

There's no denying the fact that Dangal is one of the most important films of actor Aamir Khan's illustrious career. The sports drama received tremendous critical acclaim for its engaging storyline and top-notch performances, something that helped it emerge as a global blockbuster. On Thursday, as the biggie turns five, here is a look at why it is worth revisiting on the special day

Aamir at his best

Dangal served as strong proof of Aamir's versatility as a performer as it was a complete departure from his previous film PK, which premiered in theatres in 2014. The Rajkumar Hirani-helmed blockbuster was a light-hearted comedy drama with socio-political undertones. This one, on the other hand, revolved around the life of the real-life wrestling legend Mahavir Singh Phogat and dealt with an important issue--women empowerment. Aamir's character in Dangal, a strict father, was as different from PK's goofy alien as chalk from cheese. The very fact that he essayed both parts were expertise prove that that he is perfection personified.

Aamir's transformation

Aamir, who has never really been perceived to be a macho man or a physical specimen, experimented with is reel image when he underwent a physical transformation to play a young wrestler in certain portions of Dangal. His fit new avatar helped him do justice to the wrestling sequences. He gained weight to play to play an ageing father, proving his dedication towards his craft.

Meaningful but not preachy

Dangal highlighted the importance of gender equality without being preachy, which is no mean feat. The tagline 'hamari chhoriyaan kya..' and the moving climax drove home the message while songs such as Bapu and Dhaakad took care of the entertainment aspect. The scenes involving the Aamir's tough parenting in particular appealed to kids.

Opening the gates for young talent

Sakshi Tanwar, a known name in the TV, garnered rave reviews for portrayal of Aamir's wife in Dangal. Her desi accent felt authentic, adding depth to her performance. The film established debutantes Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Babita and Geeta respectively, as household names Both have bagged major films since. Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of Sana's character, conveyed the innocence synonymous with young Geeta with ease.

Nice soundtrack

Dangal featured a commendable soundtrack that has something for everyone. The Dhaakad track catered to the 'Gen Y' audience while Bapu was treat for the little ones. It was, however, the energetic title song that proved to be the biggest attraction. Daler Mehendi's booming vocals set the mood for the film and made it a 'massy' affair.

