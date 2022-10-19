Daniel Craig receives same royal honour as his former on-screen avatar James Bond

Daniel Craig has received the same honour as James Bond, the fictional British spy the actor played in five films. On Tuesday morning, Princess Anne awarded the 54-year-old star the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, a British order of chivalry founded in 1818. It's the very recognition the fictional 007 character, created by Ian Fleming, received.
The official Twitter account of The Royal Family shared a photograph from the ceremony held at the Windsor Castle.
"We've been expecting you..." the tweet reads.
"The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George — the same honour held by his character James Bond — in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre."
We’ve been expecting you…
🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022
In his novels, Fleming mentioned that Bond received the distinction in From Russia with Love and On Her Majesty's Secret Service.
Also Read | Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60
In 2021, Craig was appointed honorary commander in the UK Royal Navy. Bond was also a member of the Royal Navy.
The actor succeeded Pierce Brosnan in the role of Bond, making his debut with the 2006 film Casino Royale. His last appearance as the suave MI6 agent was last year's No Time To Die.
Craig will next reprise his role of the detective Benoit Blanc in the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows
Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind
Busking for kindness
Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!
Does it matter who you are?
Versatile fashion for festival of lights
DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm
After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka