Danish Sait-starrer 'One Cut Two Cut' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 3

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the comedy drama, 'One Cut Two Cut', starring Danish Sait in the lead role, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on February 3.

Sait, in an intriguing poster released on Monday, is seen as his comic character Gopi, who is all set to take the audience on a hilarious adventure with satirical undertones.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth 'Beep' Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

Honouring the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy, One Cut Two Cut, is one of three movies from the PRK Productions banner that will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher named Gopi, played by Sait, whose first day at work sees him caught up unexpectedly in the daunting task of saving the school, which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.