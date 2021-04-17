Darshan is a patient co-star, says ‘Roberrt’ actor Asha Bhat

Actor Asha Bhat, who acted opposite Darshan in the Kannada blockbuster Roberrt, says that ‘D Boss’ is a patient co-star and pushes newcomers to do better.

”Working with him was an amazing experience as he is an institution in himself. Darshan sir is very patient and asked me to give the take without thinking that I was working with him. This helped as I was initially a bit nervous,” she told DH in an exclusive interview.

Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir, hit the screens during Mahashivratri and revolved around the journey of a meek man with a past. It opened to a thunderous response at the box office, helping Sandalwood regain its mojo after the Covid-19 lockdown. The film received decent reviews with most critics praising the 'massy' storyline.

“The response has been quite good. People have told me that ‘you have danced well. The songs have become popular,” added Asha.

Asha began her acting career with the Hindi movie Junglee, which featured Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. The film was directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and dealt with what happens when a veterinary doctor tries to stop a poaching racket. Roberrt, the second film of her career, was a complete departure from Junglee.

“You get to learn something new every day as an actor,” Asha said.



The overwhelming response to Roberrt has opened new avenues for Asha and may help her find a foothold in the industry. While the actor refrained from revealing her upcoming projects, she confessed that she is keen on starring in a web series in the near future.

“I am open to acting in OTT productions and in several languages,” she said.

Her comments come at a time when several big names from the film industry have made an impact with their work in web shows. Manoj Bajpayee delivered the goods in The Family Man while Saif Ali Khan starred in the critically-acclaimed Sacred Games. Samantha Akkineni will soon be making her web debut with The Family Man 2. It remains to be seen whether Asha joins the bandwagon in the years to come.