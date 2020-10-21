Darshan-starrer ‘Roberrt’ to hit screens this Christmas?

Sandalwood actor Darshan will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Roberrt and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The biggie was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The makers are now planning to release the film on Christmas much to the delight of ‘D Boss’ fans. Speaking to Hans India, producer Umapathi says that the team does not want movie buffs to wait any longer.

“We are already delayed by eight months. We are looking to release the movie around (the) Christmas holidays at the end of December,” he added.

Theatres in Karnataka, which were closed in March as part of the Covid-19 lockdown, recently reopened amid social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of movie buffs. Movies such as the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath, Dhanush’s Asuran, Shivarjuna, the multi-starrer Malang and the Puneeth Rajkumar-backed Mayabazar 2016 re-released in theatres and this gave fans a reason to rejoice.

If Roberrt manages to keep its date with the 'aam janta' it will become the first major Sandalwood movie to hit screens under the ‘new normal’.

Darshan, widely regarded as one of the most popular names in Kannada cinema, enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and power-packed performances. His films usually rake in big money even if Word of Mouth (WoM) is not as positive as expected. Many feel that his star power might go a long way in helping theatres find their mojo.

Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir, of Chowka fame, is an action-thriller that features Darshan in a dashing new avatar. It has Asha Bhat as the leading lady and marks her Sandalwood debut. The film has a strong supporting cast that includes Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar and MLA star Sonal Monteiro