David Lynch joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'

Veteran filmmaker David Lynch has joined the cast of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie The Fabelmans.

The film will mark the first collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg, both considered among the greatest Hollywood filmmakers of all time for their many critical as well as commercial hits.

Lynch, known for directing movies such as Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, The Straight Story, Lost Highway and TV series Twin Peaks, will feature alongside Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle in the movie, reported Variety.

The 76-year-old filmmaker has previously featured in guest roles in many shows and movies, including his own series Twin Peaks where he played the role of Gordon Cole.

Spielberg is currently in post-production on The Fablemans, which is loosely based on Spielberg's experiences as a child in Arizona.

Dano is playing a character based on Spielberg’s father, with Williams playing a version of his mother, and Rogen playing a version of his uncle.

The film's ensemble also includes Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Spielberg has co-written the script with Tony Kushner, his regular collaborator on films like Lincoln and West Side Story.

They are also attached as producers on the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, backed by Amblin Partners. The movie will be released by Universal in November