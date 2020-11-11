David Tennant's 'Around the World in 80 Days' resumes filming

Actor David Tennant's upcoming adaptation of Jules Verne's classic Around the World in 80 Days has resumed production.

The eight-part drama, being produced by Slim Film + Television, had halted shooting in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming has now restarted in Romania. The shoot will be spread across locations and studios in Romania and South Africa over a five-month period, reported Deadline.

The series also features French star Ibrahim Koma and The Crown actor Leonie Benesch.

The story revolves around Phileas Fogg (Tennant) and his valet Passepartout (Koma) trying to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days, joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix (Benesch).

Joining the cast are a host of guest actors including Lindsay Duncan, Dolly Wells, Richard Wilson and Faical Elkihel.

Writers Ashley Pharoah and Caleb Ranson are adapting the series.

Steve Barron is attached as the lead director with Charles Beeson also on board to direct a number of episodes