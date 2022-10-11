David Warner praises Allu Arjun for 'Pushpa'

David Warner praises Allu Arjun for 'Pushpa': We loved it so much

'Pushpa: The Rise' is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 11 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 15:49 ist

Australian cricketing stalwart David Warner has heaped praises on Telugu star Allu Arjun for winning an award for Pushpa, which the opener said he loved.

Warner, who danced on the number Srivalli from the film, shared a collage featuring him and Arjun. In the image, Warner's face is morphed into Arjun's Pushpa character. On the other side Telugu star Arjun is seen in his Pushpa avatar.

"How good that @alluarjun took out the @filmfare awards for #Pushpa such an amazing achievement we loved it soo much. Well done and congrats to al involved," wrote the cricketer, who played from the Surisers Hyderabad in 2021 in the Indian Premier League.

Pushpa: The Rise is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The first of two cinematic parts, the film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

Entertainment News
David Warner
allu arjun
Pushpa: The Rise

