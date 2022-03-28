Deaf drama 'CODA' wins Oscar for best picture

Deaf drama 'CODA' wins Oscar for best picture

It beat a crowded field that included "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" to take home the coveted prize from the 94th Academy Awards

  • Mar 28 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 09:42 ist
"Coda" producers Philippe Rousselet (2nd L), Fabrice Gianfermi (L) and Patrick Wachsberger (3rd R) accept the award for Best Picture for "CODA" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Credit: AFP/ IANS Photo

"CODA," the heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family defying the odds, on Sunday won the top prize on Oscars night for best picture.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby -- who can hear -- as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate. Deaf actors feature in several lead roles.

Read | Jane Campion wins best director Oscar for 'The Power of the Dog'

It beat a crowded field that included "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" to take home the coveted prize from the 94th Academy Awards.

