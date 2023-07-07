Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips b'day post for hubby Ranveer

Deepika criticised for skipping b'day post for Ranveer

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has drawn flak for not sharing any posts for her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6.

Deepika, who has an illustrious career, is also one of the most loved and followed celebrities on social media, especially Instagram, where she has 74.6 million followers. Time and again, Deepika's unparalleled popularity, wide global appeal, and unbeatable stardom has put her in the limelight.

However now, the Piku fame has faced major backlash from the netizens, for not posting anything for Ranveer on his birthday.

Expressing their disappointment over the same, fans took to Deepika's last Instagram post, where she had posted a picture of her relishing an ice cream, and flooded her comment section.

One user wrote: "Me waiting for Ranveer's bdy wish post on Deepika's insta whole day", while the other said: "Husband ki bday ka post nhi lagaya???"

Another fan commented: "Post something on your hubby birthday". One user said, "Is this for @ranveersingh....? #BirthdaySpecial."

On the other hand, Ranveer's social media was flooded with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities.

Considered one of the most powerful couples of the B-Town, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, in Italy.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt, while Deepika has Project K, Fighter and Jawan in the pipeline.

