Deepika Padukone lands in soup for her comment on Ranveer Singh starrer '83'

Actress Deepika Padukone will soon be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the eagerly-awaited 83, which features her real-life hubby Ranveer Singh as the 'Haryana Hurricane’, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

The Piku star recently shared a still from the film in which she is seen striking a romantic pose with the reel 'Paaji'. While unveiling her look, she described her character as an 'ode' to those women who sacrifice their dreams to help their husbands find success.

She tweeted, "To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour! 83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own."

It appears that her comment has not gone down too well with a section of the audience. Several fans have been criticising the actress over the past few days for suggesting that it is perfectly fine for ambitious women to give up their dreams and play second fiddle to their husbands.

Here are some of the most hard-hitting tweets on the issue:

We don't need women to put their dreams on the back burner. Agree the movie is set in the '80s but her sacrifice is not her achievement. Romanticising the idea of a woman behind a man is common practice in Indian cinema, please let's not glorify it for the sake of promotion. — Laveena Iyer (@laveenaiyer) February 19, 2020

no woman should have to put her dreams 2nd to anyone. but..... u r lovely here and everywhere. ❤ — Naveen (@n_avee_n_) February 19, 2020

Why should women constantly put their husband’s dreams before their own though?! Both people can help each other achieve their dreams. #Equality — AK (@xiphz) February 22, 2020

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Deepika has landed in a controversy. Last month, fans with right wing ideas had trolled the young lady for 'silently expressing solidarity' with Jawaharlal Nehru University students following violence on the campus. They even asked filmgoers to 'boycott' Chhapaak and this affected the film's box office performance.

Coming back to 83, it is a sports-drama and revolves around the extraordinary circumstances under which India won the Cricket World Cup 1983 and rewrote history. The Kabir Khan-helmed biggie has a stellar supporting cast that includes Tamil actor Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin of Mardaani fame. The movie is slated to hit screens on April 10.