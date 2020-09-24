Demi Moore to star in Amazon series 'Dirty Diana'

  Sep 24 2020
Actress Demi Moore. Credit: Reuters

 Actor Demi Moore will lead Amazon's upcoming series Dirty Diana, based on the QCode podcast of the same name.

Moore, who voice starred in the podcast, will reprise her role for the series adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shana Feste, the creator of the podcast, will direct the series from a script she penned with Jennifer Besser.

Loosely inspired by Feste's real-life marriage, Dirty Diana explores how two partners can find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection and sex.

Feste and Besser will executive produce through their Quiet Girl Productions shingle, alongside Moore, Rob Herting, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy and Jason Weinberg.

Hollywood

