Dev Anand@100: A warm tribute by co-star Waheeda

My mind takes me back to 1965 when my most memorable film ‘Guide’ was made. It was my best combination with Dev Anand and Vijay Anand. It won international acclaim. And I clearly visualise Dev’s legendary toothless smile as said “Wahidi, you were unparalleled as Rosy”.

I was already a known pair with Dev after ‘CID’ (1956), ‘Kala Bazar’ (1960) and ‘Baat Ek Raat Ki’ (1962). He had promised me a lifetime’s character in one of his home productions from Navketan. He fulfilled his promise with ‘Guide’. After purchasing the rights from legendary novelist R K Narayan, Dev started his most ambitious venture in English and Hindi.

The English version was co-produced by Dev and Nobel laureate Pearl S Buck. She penned the screenplay and dialogues. The cast of the English version was different from the Hindi one with actors like K N Singh in it. Ted Danvileski directed the English version. Pearl S Buck and Dev taught me the nuances of English pronunciation. It premiered prestigiously at Roxy Cinema, New York.

Ted Danvileski could not fathom the spiritual essence of ‘Guide’. He wanted me to dress in a robe of green grass to look sensuous. I felt awkward and protested. Dev strongly stood by me and advised our director to avoid such a shot. The English ‘Guide’ was a big flop. We were very hurt and Dev sadly said, “Wahidi, we could not hit the bull’s eye”.

Initially, the Hindi version was to be directed by Chetan saab (Anand). He developed creative differences with Ted Danvileski’s crew and finally left to shoot his own magnum opus, ‘Haqeeqat’ (1964). The second choice was Raj Khosla but Dev finally gave the directional mantle to younger brother, Vijay Anand aka Goldie.

Goldie wrote the screenplay and dialogues of ‘Guide’ with great care. Dev, Goldie and myself vibed well on and off the sets. Performing the sensitive romantic scenes, Dev was peerless. He mastered every aspect of Raju the Guide and helped me to feel I was Rosy in every frame. With childlike innocence at times Dev refused to perform his scenes. He was very conscious of his star image.

Goldie, though younger, then took the effort of a guardian in the true sense. He explained to Dev, “Pape tujhe aise hi karna hai” (You have to do it this way). He called Dev, Pape. Dev obliged and never disobeyed his beloved brother’s directional advice.

As Raju Guide, Dev gave an all time memorable performance. He was at his altruistic best in the last few frames, especially in his death scene. He was obviously the most handsome hero of his generation. In ‘Guide’ he appeared ravishing and sublime wearing the saffron garb. He emoted brilliantly crying in the dialogue, “Ekbar mujhe kahene do mujhe tum se pyar hai Rosy”. (Let me tell you once that I love you, Rosy)

The snake dance sequence in ‘Guide’ was shot in four takes and it was brilliantly choreographed by Hiralal Sohanlal. My most famous song ‘Katon se khich gaye anchal’ remains a depiction of women’s liberation musically with true lyricism.

I still thank Dev and Goldie whole heartedly for creating the Rosy in me, which R K Narayan complimented seeing ‘Guide’. He told me that I brought his Rosy alive on screen. So did Dev as Raju the Guide.

As his centenary begins, I remember with tears my most favorite co-star Dev, Goldie, Leela Chitnis, Gajanan Jagirdar, Kishore Sahu, lyricist Shailendra, composer, S D Burman and cinematographer Fali Mistry, whose joint efforts made ‘Guide’ a super hit and earn laurels at Cannes Classic Section in 2008.

(As told to Ranjan Das Gupta. Waheeda Rehman is a national-award winning Hindi actor).