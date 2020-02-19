Dexter Fletcher to helm 'The Saint' reboot for Paramount

British filmmaker Dexter Fletcher has lined up the reboot of 1997 action feature The Saint as his follow-up project to musical hit The Rocketman.

The original film, which was adapted from Leslie Charteris' 1920s novel series of the same name, featured actor Val Kilmer as Simon Templar aka The Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire.

Based at Paramount Pictures, Fletcher will direct from a script from Seth Grahame-Smith of The Lego Batman Movie and Dark Shadows fame.

Smith will also produce the project with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Robert Evans, who will be credited posthumously.

The Saint reboot marks yet another collaboration between Paramount and Fletcher after the success of Elton John biopic Rocketman, featuring Taron Egerton in the title role.

The director also worked on Bohemian Rhapsody, about the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British rock band Queen, after Bryan Singer was fired from the film.

Besides The Saint reboot, Fletcher is also attached to direct monster movie Renfield for Universal as well as Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law's third Sherlock Holmes film.