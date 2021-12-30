DH Radio | '83' and Bollywood's tryst with sports dramas

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
In this episode of DH Radio, Vivek Mysore talks to Roshan Thyagarajan on the Ranveer Singh starrer '83' and discusses Bollywood's tryst with sports dramas.
Listen in...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket
DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!
Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar
In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021
Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch
Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes
Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline
Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets