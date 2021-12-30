DH Radio: '83' and Bollywood's tryst with sports dramas

DH Radio | '83' and Bollywood's tryst with sports dramas

An interaction between a sports writer and movie analyst

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 30 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 08:11 ist
Actor Ranveer Singh (L) and former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev pose for pictures during the premier of the movie '83'. Credit: PTI Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

In this episode of DH Radio, Vivek Mysore talks to Roshan Thyagarajan on the Ranveer Singh starrer '83' and discusses Bollywood's tryst with sports dramas. 

Listen in...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dh radio
Entertainment News
Sports News
films

What's Brewing

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

 