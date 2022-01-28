Hello and welcome to DH Radio.
Actor Shruti Haasan has her hands full with 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas, an Amazon web series called 'The Bestseller she wrote' and a movie with Telugu superstar Chiranjivi.
She is also busy writing music for her next album. As she celebrates her birthday on January 28, she talks to DH Radio's Nina George about how she kept herself busy during the pandemic and much more.
Listen in...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday
Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it
Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history
Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers
PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management
Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru
When should you get a Covid test?