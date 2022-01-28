DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

Actor Shruti Haasan has her hands full with 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas, an Amazon web series called 'The Bestseller she wrote' and a movie with Telugu superstar Chiranjivi.

She is also busy writing music for her next album. As she celebrates her birthday on January 28, she talks to DH Radio's Nina George about how she kept herself busy during the pandemic and much more.

Listen in...