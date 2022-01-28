DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2022, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 07:26 ist
Actor Shruti Haasan. Credit: IANS Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

Actor Shruti Haasan has her hands full with 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas, an Amazon web series called 'The Bestseller she wrote' and a movie with Telugu superstar Chiranjivi.

She is also busy writing music for her next album. As she celebrates her birthday on January 28, she talks to DH Radio's Nina George about how she kept herself busy during the pandemic and much more.

Listen in...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shruti Haasan
Entertainment News
dh radio

What's Brewing

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 