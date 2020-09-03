DH Radio | The Lead: A comic of a different kind, an interview with standup comedian Raghu Gowda

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, comedian Raghu Gowda tells us how he left his career in IT to follow his dreams and most importantly spread awareness about mental health and bringing a smile on people's faces during this pandemic.

Ahmed Shariff: What motivated you to skip your IT job and get into the entertainment business?

Raghu Gowda: I think I was getting bored with the IT and I wanted an escape route to come out of the IT... No, I shouldn't say this...

Actually, right after I finished my college I joined a couple of companies and I wasn't able to work there then I skipped that and I joined a movie team, where I worked for six months and gaining nothing. So, I was like without any idea I shouldn't get into the entertainment field. As a middle-class boy, you have to start earning, you have to look after your family and parents. This was the only reason I joined IT. I am very grateful to the IT industry because it has provided me with bread and butter for almost 7-8 years.

At the back of my mind, I always had this liking towards the entertainment field. So I was like, let me work for 6-7 years and I will jump into the entertainment field and if this field won't give me what I want or if I am not able to settle, I will go back to IT because I have few years of experience. That was my plan and I don't know how it happened and everything sorted out. It happened as per the plan...

