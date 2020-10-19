The Lead: Saqib on his latest film 'Comedy Couple'

DH Radio | The Lead: Actor Saqib Saleem on his latest film 'Comedy Couple'

Tune in to listen to DH Radio where actor Saqib Saleem talks about his experience acting in 'Comedy Couple'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 07:33 ist
Actor Saqib Saleem. Credit: Wikipedia Commons Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we speak to actor Saqib Saleem about his latest film, Comedy Couple and his experience of acting with Shweta Prasad.

Roktim: What made you give a nod to 'comedy couple'?

Saqib: The script, the material and the fact that I was craving to do comedy. I get to play a stand-up comic. I really enjoy stand-up comedy. And the fact that I wanted to get back on the set. It was a film that made me push to get back on set when people were thinking 'should we go back to shooting or not?', I got a script that got me excited enough to go back on the set and that's what made me decide to do 'comedy couple'.

Roktim: How different or similar is your character in comedy couple from your real-life personality?

Saqib: A lot of it inspired from my real-life personality and I won't lie. Because I relate to the character a lot and I think every guy out there would relate to this character and every guy ina relationship would relate to this character... 

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

