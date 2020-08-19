DH Radio | The Lead: Dinner parties greatest casualty of lockdown, says Rahul Khanna

On today's episode of The Lead, actor Rahul Khanna talks about how the Covid-19 lockdown has been treated him, his theatre experience, what is like acting as a Pakistani spy in Hollywood, his experience with "dog-sharing", how his favourite meal of the day is breakfast and much more.

Here are some excerpts:

Anupama Ramakrishnan: Hi Rahul, welcome to DH Radio, how has the lockdown been for you and what are you missing most?

Rahul Khanna: I’m missing dinner parties with my friends I think. I’m not generally a very social person, I don’t like going out to parties and events but I do enjoy going to my friend’s houses for dinner or having them at my home and I think that has been for me, the greatest casualty of the whole lockdown.

Anupama: Maybe we could go a little into the past and you could tell us about when you realised acting is your true call.

Rahul: Oh, well, I always knew I wanted to do something creative, so I didn’t know what aspect of show business that would take but I did know that I wanted to be in the creative business, and show business seemed to be the most obvious choice. So, I went ahead was studying acting, but I was studying video, all the related disciplines around it, like edting and cinematography. While I was doing that I realised that I was drawn towards the acting part of it, I felt that it was more fun for me and more rewarding.

So, I got a job on camera at MTV, so I didn’t get to start acting right away but I knew that I would eventually come back to it and when I got my first film, that’s when I knew that this kind of feels right and this is what I enjoy, that said, I still like the other aspects of film. I like the thought of directing some day, I love writing. SO, nothing is off the table.

Anupama: Now that the lockdown is here, you might be writing a book or two, you know, or maybe writing a few scripts...

Rahul: Well, that’s been the other tragedy, now that we are so over-stimulated with our phones and our gadgets and television news, I’ve been talking to other friends in the creative industry, everyone is feeling a bit of over stimulation and it’s affecting their creativity. I think we need things to ease out a bit before we get being super creative...

