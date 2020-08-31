The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

DH Radio | The Lead: Magical to release comedy specials online, says Vir Das

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 31 2020, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 06:59 ist
Comedian Vir Das. Credit: Twitter/@thevirdas

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, India's comedy pioneer Vir Das talks about the new normal way of comedy and helping charities.

Anila Kurian: Hi Vir, how are you?

Vir Das: I'm good, Anila. How are you?

Anila: Not too bad. Things are back to normal or are they slowly getting into space?

Vir: Right now, I was really hoping to have this Monday off, to be honest. Usually what happens is when you have a comedy special come out on a Friday, which I have before. If it doesn't do well, then you know by Saturday and you can relax on Sunday. But if it's doing well, like this is. You have to work the entire weekend and Monday, you can chill. I don't think anyone in my team has slept in 48 hours; very well.

Anila: So what's this like, the new way of releasing?

Vir: To be very honest, it's been magical but it's been very tough. That's the only way am going to describe it. I had no intention of putting out another comedy special. At all. It's been a lovely year, we have had the Netflix special do so well, 'Hasmukh do so well. 

I was happy to chill for a bit. I had two big releases in five months; it's kinda a lot. But then this special happened and this special happened because I was raising money. I was doing these charity shows and this special is a compilation of those 30 charity shows.

And it just felt like this frozen moment in time with the entire world going through the exact same thing at the exact same time. I wanted to capture that conversation. We decided to put it up on my website so that we could raise money. That's the only reason we put it out.

Because there is a much wider audience who doesn't have a subscription to a platform but who has 30 bucks or more. I want to give them access to the special as well. Eventually, it goes to charity...

To listen to more of the conversation tune into the podcast...

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dh radio
DH Podcast
vir das
stand up comedy
OTT platforms
Netflix
Charity
The Lead

What's Brewing

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Muslims, Dalits & tribals form over 50% of prisoners

Muslims, Dalits & tribals form over 50% of prisoners

Trump embraces fringe theories on protests, coronavirus

Trump embraces fringe theories on protests, coronavirus

 