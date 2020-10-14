DH Radio | The Lead: 'When Chai met Toast' on their new album 'When You Feel Young'

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, When Chai met Toast talks about their new album and more.

Anila Kurian: That was multilingual pop-folk band "When Chai met Toast" singing their first single: "Kahani". Hi, I am your host Anila Kurian and today we are catching up with the band to talk about their upcoming album. Hi, guys. How is the day going? You are joining from Trivandrum and Kochi. Ashwin is the one from Trivandrum and the rest are from Kochi.

Alright. You guys have been doing well in terms of bringing art music and sort of keeping the positivity going and I thought we could look back when you started. From when Ashwin and Achyuth working for some time. Moving apart and coming back together and how has that changed the way the brand "Chai Met Toast" now?

Ashwin Gopakumar: That's pretty hectic. The main change for us is the beautiful two people sitting next to me Sailesh Pai and Palee Francis. That has changed a lot and how we grew as a band and brand. What would you like to add her Achyuth here.

Achyuth Jaigopal: Though it started with the two of us. It became a proper band when the four of us were in it together. We knew each other from the music circles in Kochi. When we first released our EP, that's when we felt that we are in it for the long run...