Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula collaborate for a pan-India movie

Actor Dhanush is set to collaborate with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for a pan-India movie to be shot in three languages--Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The biggie will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and has the potential to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

Dhanush, widely regarded as an actor par excellence, won a National Award for his work in Aadukalam. He repeated the feat earlier this year with Asuran. a hard-hitting drama with socio-political undertones. Similarly, Kammula won the National Award for 'Best Debut Director' for his critically-acclaimed movie Dollar Dreams. It remains to be seen whether the two are able to hit the right notes with their maiden collaboration.

Interestingly, the announcement comes at a time when Dhanush and the Leader helmer are doing well in their respective fields. Kammula garnered attention with his last directorial venture Fidaa, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. He is awaiting the release of Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film is touted to be a romantic drama and revolves around the journey of a couple. It was to release some time ago but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



'D', on the other hand, was last seen in the critically-acclaimed action drama Karnan. His latest release Jagame Thandhiram released digitally on Friday. The gangster drama has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who wielded the microphone for Rajinikanth's Petta, and marks his first collaboration with the Maari hero. The film has an impressive cast that includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Game of Thrones star James Cosmo.

Dhanush will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re, his third Bollywood movie. He had previously acted in Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. He also has the international movie The Gray Man. helmed by the Russos, in his kitty.

