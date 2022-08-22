Dhanush, ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's first appearance together after divorce announcement

Actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shocked everyone with their separation in January this year. The couple called it quits after 18 years of togetherness. Ever since then, the stars were keeping a very low profile and were away from the public eye.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa gathered together to attend the investiture ceremony where their elder son Yathra took up oath as sports captain on August 22.

While Dhanush was busy acting in movies, Aishwaryaa revived her passion and started directing films. Nearly, seven months after the announcement, the couple attended an event together.

Keeping their differences aside, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were seen cheering for their kid Yathra on his big day. Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa also posed for photos during the ceremony.

Pictures from the event are being widely circulated on social media where Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were seen with their children. The couple was seen twinning in a powder blue shirt.

The event also saw Malayalam singer Vijay Yesudas and his family in attendance.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently basking in glory for his superhit film ‘Thichitrambalam’ that is setting records at the box office. The movie has already collected 50 crores and is racing towards another milestone. His next, Naane Varuven and Vaathi are expected to release in September and December respectively.

Aishwaryaa on the other hand is busy with her back-to-back work assignments.