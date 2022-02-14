Malavika shares 'Maaran' Valentine's Day poster

Dhanush-Malavika Mohanan make stunning pair in 'Maaran' Valentine's Day poster

The film has been directed by Karthick Naren

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 14 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 18:52 ist
'Maaran' will be a direct-to-OTT release. Credit: Twitter/@MalavikaM_

Actor Dhanush's new Tamil movie Maaran is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the film features Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Maaran is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.

Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re, which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar. 

maara
Malavika mohanan
Kollywood
Tamil Cinema
Entertainment News

