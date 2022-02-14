Dhanush-Malavika Mohanan make stunning pair in 'Maaran' Valentine's Day poster

Actor Dhanush's new Tamil movie Maaran is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.
Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! 🥰♥️#Maaran ♥️
See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam !@dhanushkraja @karthicknaren_M @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi_ @thondankani @smruthi_venkat @Actor_Mahendran @KK_actoroffl @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/tFAQwGhKPI
— malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 14, 2022
Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the film features Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.
Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.
"Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam," the 28-year-old actor wrote.
Maaran is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.
The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.
Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re, which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.
