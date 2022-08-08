Dhanush plays delivery boy in 'Thiruchitrambalam'

Dhanush plays delivery boy in 'Thiruchitrambalam'

The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of Thiruchitrambalam, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Aug 08 2022, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 16:27 ist
The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of Thiruchitrambalam, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. Credit: IANS Photo

The unit of director Mithran R. Jawahar's eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, Thiruchitrambalam, featuring actors Dhanush, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna in the lead, has now released the film's trailer, which shows Dhanush playing a delivery boy.

Also Read—You're the heartbeat of 'Sita Ramam', Dulquer tells film's music director

The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of Thiruchitrambalam, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja.

However, the relationship between him and his father (Prakash Raj), a police officer, is not exactly smooth.

The trailer gives away the fact that Pazham (a nickname given to Dhanush's character in the film) shares all his secrets with Shobana (Nithya Menen), a childhood friend.

The trailer, which also shows Pazham romancing two heroines -- Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, has already garnered close to three million views on YouTube, with over 2.5 lakh people giving it a thumbs up.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Kollywood
Tamil Cinema
Dhanush
Nithya Menen
Thiruchitrambalam

What's Brewing

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 