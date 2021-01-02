Dhanush, Selvaraghavan collaborate for new movie 'Aayirathil Oruvan 2'

Actor Dhanush has taken to Twitter to confirm that he will be teaming up with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan for the Tamil movie Aayirathil Oruvan 2. He said that the pre-production process alone is likely to take up a year, indicating the film will be shot on a grand scale. Aayirathil Oruvan 2 is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

Aayirathil Oruvan, which featured Karthi in the lead, was loosely based on the downfall of the Chola empire and revolved around what happens when three people try to locate an archaeologist. The film, which languished in 'production hell' for several years, received mixed reviews upon release but eventually attained cult status. The cast included Reema Sen, Parthiban and Vishwaroopam actor Andrea Jeremiah.

It remains to be seen whether Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, who had previously collaborated for films such as Pudhupettai and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, are able to recreate the magic of the first part.

Interestingly, 'D' and Selvaraghavan had earlier confirmed that they would be teaming up for a sequel to their cult film Pudhupettai. It remains to be seen whether the project materialises in the near future.

The Maari actor is going through an eventful time on the work front. The mass hero was last seen in the Pongal release Pattas, which did well at the box office. He is working on the Hindi film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film marks his second collaboration with Raanjhanaa helmer Aanand L Rai.

Dhanush recently signed his second international project The Gray Man, adding another feather to his cap. The biggie is touted to be a spy-thriller and features Avengers star Chris Evans in the lead. The details of Dhanush's role have been kept under wraps.

His eagerly-awaited Tamil movie Jagame Thanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is slated to hit the screens this year. The film is touted to be a gangster-drama and features 'D' in a new avatar. It was supposed to release in theatres last year but failed to do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates in the coming months.

