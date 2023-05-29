Dhanush spotted in ‘Captain Miller’ avatar at airport

Dhanush spotted in ‘Captain Miller’ avatar, drives netizens crazy!

The National award-winning actor was seen flaunting long hair and full-grown beard and his fans couldn’t keep calm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 20:04 ist

Actor Dhanush has been the talk of the town soon after the announcement of an upcoming Indian Tamil-language period action-adventure film Captain Miller which was written and directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Dhanush was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport early in the morning and visuals surfaced on social media in which the actor was looking completely dissimilar avatar.

The National award-winning actor was seen flaunting long hair and full-grown beard and his fans couldn’t keep calm. His followers and well-wishers took to social media to laud his commitment to the role.

Bankrolled by Satya Jothi Films, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in prominent roles.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dhanush
Kollywood News
Kollywood
Airport
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

 