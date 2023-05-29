Dhanush spotted in ‘Captain Miller’ avatar, drives netizens crazy!

Actor Dhanush has been the talk of the town soon after the announcement of an upcoming Indian Tamil-language period action-adventure film Captain Miller which was written and directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Dhanush was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport early in the morning and visuals surfaced on social media in which the actor was looking completely dissimilar avatar.

The National award-winning actor was seen flaunting long hair and full-grown beard and his fans couldn’t keep calm. His followers and well-wishers took to social media to laud his commitment to the role.

Bankrolled by Satya Jothi Films, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in prominent roles.